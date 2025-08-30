Major ’90s Rock Band Cancels Concert Due to Fires

A fan favorite ’90s rock band had to cancel a concert in Oregon due to ongoing wildfires.

The Goo Goo Dolls concert on Friday at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend was canceled “due to health concerns based on the air quality produced by the current wildfires.”

The “Slide” hitmakers took to Instagram to let fans know they were backing out of the concert.

“Due to health concerns based on the air quality produced by the current wildfires, the Goo Goo Dolls show at Hayden Home Amphitheater scheduled for this evening in Bend, OR has been cancelled,” the band wrote.

John Rzeznik of the rock band the Goo Goo Dolls performing in 2024. (Photo by Ryan Pergola/Billboard via Getty Images)

“Ticket purchases made online at ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded. For all other purchases, refunds at the point of purchase,” the band added.

The rock band, perhaps best known for their 1998 hit “Iris,” may soon make a return to the venue.

“The band looks forward to returning to Oregon in 2026,” the band added.

Fans Fume After ’90s Rock Band Cancels Concert Due to Fires

Despite the refunds and promise to return, fans took to the comments section to roast the veteran rock band for pulling out on short notice.

“So you can perform in the rain but not the smoke!? It wasn’t even bad today! And let’s up at night. I waited all summer, man…” one upset fan ranted. “We drove four hours for this concert,” another disgruntled fan wrote.

“Drove 7 hours for the Bend show specifically because of my love for the venue (when I only live 2 hours from Spokane). I’m SSSOOOOOO BUMMED,” a third annoyed fan mused, adding a crying emoji.

However, other locals understood why the beloved rock band decided to skip the show.

“Understandable. I even thought about that 3 months ago when I decided not to buy tickets. I’d rather see them in Bend in late June or early July or something, fire season is bad in late August,” one Oregon resident wrote.

“So glad you’re protecting your health, and the audience’s health. Wildfire smoke is no joke,” another fan agreed.

The Flat Fire, located two miles northeast of Sisters, Oregon, has burned 23,380 acres and is 13% contained, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service ask people to avoid the area for safety and fire operations.