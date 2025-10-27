Major ‘9-1-1’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Actress Reveals Engagement

No dramatic cliffhangers here… a 9-1-1 and American Horror Story actress is officially getting hitched to her longtime partner.

Connie Britton is engaged to David Windsor, according to PEOPLE. The 58-year-old Friday Night Lights actress and the producer have been together for nearly six years.

David Windsor and Connie Britton. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Amid the engagement news, the outlet added that the couple was spotted at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday. They were photographed sharing a kiss, and Britton was seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

Connie Britton Lavished Praise on David Windsor Back in March: ‘I Found Somebody Who I Can Walk on a Journey With’

Meanwhile, the engagement news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the Nashville alum. The actress gushed over Windsor back in March.

“What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other,” she told Parade at the time.

Britton found more than just “true love” in Windsor; she found a true partner for life.

“I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing,” she added.

Britton previously shared with SiriusXM that they met in 2019 at a mutual friend’s birthday party, a moment she described as unforgettable.

“I’m talking to my friend, and he looks past me, and he sees David across the room, and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet,’” she recalled. “I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to meet him!’”

Britton was married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995 and adopted her son, Yoby, in 2011. She previously told PEOPLE that Windsor is also a parent and was divorced.