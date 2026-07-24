Major 2010s Rapper Gets Engaged Just Months After Being Released From Prison

Congratulations are in order: rapper Fetty Wap is engaged less than six months after his release from prison.

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The engagement was confirmed on Instagram by his now fianceé, influencer Alexis Skyy.

“I said yes!” she captioned the post. In the carousel, she shared several pictures of her sparkling diamond engagement ring, as well as a video of the moment Fetty Wap dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Skyy doesn’t have many Instagram posts, and this is the only one that gives any sort of insight into their relationship.

According to Complex, Fetty and Skyy were first linked in 2017. Some time later, she gave birth to a daughter and said he was the father. However, a paternity test proved that he was not.

In September 2019, Fetty married model Leandra K. Gonzalez, but they divorced the following year. He reconnected with Skyy at some point, but an exact timeline is unclear.

This has been a big year for Fetty. He was released from prison on January 8, 2026, Billboard reported. After serving three years at a low-security prison in Sandstone, Minnesota, he was released 11 months ahead of his initial December 2026 release date.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in October 2021. In August 2022, he pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023.

Two months after being released from prison, Fetty shared a video on Instagram announcing the release of his fourth studio album, Zavier, which was released on March 27.

“I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down,” he said in a statement shared by Billboard. “This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life. I just want to bring back good energy and good vibes. I love y’all.”

And now, he will be spending the fall on a multi-city “nostalgia” tour.

“We really about to get back out there. We gonna turn up with all the old and some of the new music,” he said in a statement shared by Complex. “Got a lotta surprises on the way and I can’t wait to hit the stage and vibe with y’all.”