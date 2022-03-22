How Maitland Ward’s Husband Terry Baxter Feels About Her Adult Film Career

Maitland Ward is a popular adult entertainment star who’s currently making a killing on OnlyFans. She also used to be a mainstream actress, with recurring roles on TV shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and Boy Meets World. But did you know that the 45-year-old porn star is married? Here’s what you need to know about Maitland Ward’s husband, Terry Baxter, and what he thinks about her provocative career.

Maitland Ward And Terry Baxter Have Been Married Since 2006

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Unlike his well-known wife, Terry Baxter does not have a camera-facing career. He’s a real estate agent whom Ward met while she was on a movie set visiting a friend. According to a 2013 interview with Cupidpulse.com, the duo were friends first before taking their relationship to the next level. “If you can’t be best friends, then it’ll never work in the long run,” Ward said. “You have to enjoy spending time with that person. A sense of humor is important too. I love to laugh, and having someone who makes me laugh is the best. I think that’s why [our relationship has] lasted. We started with friendship, trust, and laughter and built from that.”

Ward and Baxter tied the knot on October 21, 2006, at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. This fall, the happy couple will be celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

Baxter Is Incredibly Supportive Of Ward’s Adult Film Career

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ward was still a regular TV actress when she met and married Baxter—she didn’t retire from mainstream acting until 2007. And she didn’t officially enter the world of adult entertainment until 2019, when she signed with a talent agency and starred in her first adult feature, Drive. Since then, she’s regularly appeared in porn videos such as Lesbian Superstars, We All Do It, Too, Unprofessional, and Poolside Affairs. She also produces content on OnlyFans, where she currently has 1.23 million likes.

So how does Baxter feel about his wife’s new career path? “He is very supportive,” Ward told InTouch Weekly in a 2020 interview. “He is a very good photographer, too. He has taken pictures of me along the way, like on my social media.”

Ward adds that it helps that her husband has gotten friendly with some of her co-stars. “He knows a lot of the people [I work with],” she explained. “If I am filming something—especially when I was doing my own content, the guys were talking about sports, and then I am like, ‘Stop talking about sports. We need to get it done!’”

And when it comes to having sex with other people on camera, the Raw 38 star says it doesn’t bother Baxter because the act is more technical than intimate. “It’s funny—the sexual performance—it’s not like you’re going on a date with someone,” she told InTouch Weekly. “I feel like it’s more of a dancing partner, ice skating pair, something where you’re performing in that way. I think if it would carry on outside, that’s different. He pretty much trusts me to do what I want to do performance-wise and in the setup and everything.”