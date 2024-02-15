Maggots Fall on Woman During Delta Flight, Internet Super Grossed Out

Although traveling has its ups and downs, a woman experienced more than what she bargained for when maggots landed on her while onboard a Delta flight.

According to CBS News, the cringe-worthy incident occurred on a Delta flight that was scheduled to fly from Amsterdam to Detroit. The flight was forced to turn around when the creepy crawlers were discovered.

An airline spokesperson confirmed that the plane had to turn around and stated that flight 133 AMS-DTW was “interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag.” The spokesperson did not confirm exactly what happened.

Delta provided a statement about the flight’s change of plans. “The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight.,” the statement reads. The airline then said that the aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.

Meanwhile, a passenger on the flight revealed to Fox2Detroit what exactly happened onboard the flight. He said he saw a dozen maggots fall from an overhead bin and land on the female passenger sitting next to him.

“She was freaking out,” Philip Schottes, who sat next to the female passenger. “She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots.”

Schottes then said he looked across the aisle to find maggots falling on the woman. He initially thought it was a prank. “I don’t really know what was going through my mind,” he continued. “I was trying to process it – disgust is one thing of course. We had to wait there for help to actually come.”

Delta Flight Attendants Discover Where the Maggots Were Coming From

Eventually, the Delta flight attendants discovered what was causing the maggots in the overhead compartments.

“They found out that there was a rotten fish in there,” Schotte said. “I did see everyone’s reaction to the bag being opened, which was just an immediate pinching of the nose.”

Schotte stated that the rotten fish was found wrapped in a newspaper. A fellow Delta passenger claimed the package. Not long after the fish was discovered, the flight’s pilot announced they were turning around and heading back to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Schotte stated that the passenger responsible for the unfortunate cargo wasn’t detained or fined. He also said that he was surprised that the rotten fish and live maggots were not picked up on by security.

Immediately after the news broke, X users shared their thoughts about the fear-inducing incident. “If this would have been Spirit, they probably would have charged you for the ‘snacks,’” one X user wrote.

Another X user quoted Snakes on a Plane. “I have had it with these mother—ing maggots on this mother—ing plane!”