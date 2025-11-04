MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes on the GOP During Her ‘The View’ Appearance

Putting country before party, MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes on the GOP during her appearance on ABC’s The View.

While chatting with the all-women-hosted talk show, the three-time Georgia Republican didn’t hold back on her criticism of fellow GOP congressmen and women.

“I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone,” she declared. “And the worst thing that I just can’t get over is we’re not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the speaker [Mike Johnson], and we should be at work.”

Although other members of Congress are still getting paid amid the government shutdown, Marjorie Taylor Greene stated she isn’t taking a paycheck.

.@RepMTG tells 'The View' she believes the GOP doesn't have a health insurance plan: "There's a lot of ideas. There's a lot of bills but there's no consensus and I think that's a failure." pic.twitter.com/mnOIQ2Lg26 — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

“I want all federal employees to be paid. I want all the programs to be funded,” she said. “And I think that is our job, all of us together, Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate. Look, I am with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this, I am really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C. between the men.”

Greene further criticized the GOP leadership. “When I talk about weak Republican men, I am pretty much talking oftentimes about the leadership in the House and Senate, and they are just not getting our agenda done.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Continues to Publicly Criticize the GOP Leadership For Not Having a Healthcare Plan

While continuing to discuss the GOP’s downfalls, Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about the party’s nonexistent healthcare plan.

“I’m going to pick on Republicans. Republicans never fixed it and then the ACA tax credits were passed in 2021.” she pointed out. “And there was a sunset date of the end of this year… Republicans never made a plan for that.”

She then said, “The country deserves it, and it shouldn’t be a secret, and I shouldn’t have to go into a SCIF to go find our Republican health insurance plan. There’s no consensus, and I think that’s a failure.”

Meanwhile, the longtime staunch ally of President Trump said others are seeing her in a different light as she goes after the administration’s actions and policies.

“Everybody’s like, Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed,” she said. “I’m like, oh no, nothing has changed about me. I am saying absolutely, 100% true to the people that voted for me and true to my district.”

Meanwhile, she pointed out that she believes “both parties have failed.” She also noted that she likes Donald Trump still and is “thankful for the secure border.”

However, when asked by The View hosts about the Jeffrey Epstein files, Greene added, “It seems like the very rich and powerful men are being protected. I will get on board with anyone’s push to release those files because this is about women.”