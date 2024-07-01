Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stuns in All Black Bodysuit

As one of the most famous personalities ever, anything concerning Madonna will automatically be front-page news. Even if the news does not directly concern her.

Madonna shares a daughter named Lourdes with her ex, Carlos Leon. Lourdes recently went viral after she posted some scintillating new pics, featuring an all-black bodysuit.

Lourdes Heats up Internet With New Photos

“In the campaign shoot photographed by Hendrik Schneider, Leon contorts herself into a daring split (in stilettos, no less) as she models a deer-inspired thong bodysuit covered in silver fringe that exposes her backside and thigh tattoos,” PEOPLE writes.

“Other photos show the actress in more sexy looks, including a plunging black minidress with fringe, a low-cut scoop-neck catsuit teamed with a sheer petticoat skirt, and a doe-print white button-up that still displays a hint of skin thanks to the the risqué styling.”

Madonna Sued By Enraged Concert Attendee

Madonna is one of the most legendary singers of all time. And she had earned her rank with performances that have pushed the envelope, as far as tradition is concerned.

But Madonna’s risque performances on her latest tour have landed the singer in hot water. Justin Lipeles, a concert attendee at a recent Madonna show, has filed a lawsuit against the music legend.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” the suit states.

Lipeles claims that Madonna and concert promoter Live Nation “purposely and deceptively withheld informing ticket purchasers.” Lipeles arrived at 8:30 p.m. for a show on March 7 and said the event did not begin until after 10:00 p.m.

Sean Penn Gets Candid About Marriage to Star

Madonna was married to famed actor Sean Penn was married from 1985 to 1989. Their four-year union was anything but peaches and cream. Both parties have admitted that there was a lot of arguing during their marriage.

But one particular situation caught the eyes of the media during Penn and Madonna’s marriage. Penn was even infamously accused of swinging a baseball bat at the famed singer. Claims that Penn vehemently denies to this day.

Penn and Madonna divorced in 1989 after four years of marriage. However, the actor says he still has love for the singing sensation.

“She’s someone I love,” he said. “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are no kids involved. It took [ex-wife Robin Wright] and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama. Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”