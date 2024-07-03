Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Wild Cutout Dress in NYC

Madonna’s 27-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, dropped jaws in a daring cutout dress at the Marc Jacobs fashion show Monday night.

In images per Getty, the model strutted her stuff in a sleeveless black minidress covered in holes at the designer’s fall 2024 show, which was held at the New York Public Library.

Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, made a bold fashion statement at the Marc Jacobs show on Monday. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Madonna’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, nearly experienced a wardrobe malfunction in a daring dress that featured fishnet panels and numerous cutouts.

Leon complemented her distressed outfit with sparkling crystal-encrusted sandals, oversized hoop earrings, and multiple layered diamond necklaces.

Several of her tattoos were visible through the dress’s cutouts, including a heart on her upper right thigh, text on her left thigh, and a design resembling a dragon’s tail on her right hip. Lourdes styled her black hair in beachy waves and highlighted her eyes with bold black eyeliner.

The outfit harkened back to one she donned for spooky season last October, which she shared on Instagram at the time.

Leon was also spotted posing for photos with music artist Eartheater. The Pennsylvania-born artist also sported a cut-out design for the show. The fashionistas were later spotted taking selfies together.

Lourdes Leon posed alongside musician Eartheater. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Madonna’s Daughter. Lourdes Leon, Recently Attended an Event Alongside Her Mother

Meanwhile, over the past weekend, Madonna joined her family as she performed at the Ladyland Festival, a Pride concert held this past Saturday in New York City. The event featured performers such as Arca, Tokischa, and Madonna herself, who took the stage alongside her daughters Lourdes, Stella, and Estere.

Of course, Madonna shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing highlights from her performance. The images feature her alongside Arca, Tokischa, and others, all sharing the stage as she executed various routines from her “Celebration Tour,” including the iconic voting of the Vogue dancers.

She also shared a photo with Lourdes, showcasing their stunning outfits in full view. Madonna and Lourdes huddled closely, with Madonna donning a white ensemble consisting of a jacket and pants. Meanwhile, Lourdes wore a baby blue dress featuring side cutouts.

“Divas to the dance floor, please!!!” Madonna wrote alongside the images. “Thank you to everyone who came out to support NYC pride at the @ladylandfestival !! Love you all so much !!!!!”