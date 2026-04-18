sabrina-carpenter-brings-out-madonna-for-shock-coachella-performance

Pop queen Madonna made a surprise appearance during pop princess Sabrina Carpenter’s set on the second weekend of Coachella.

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The 67-year-old pop icon joined Carpenter onstage, marking her return to the festival almost two decades after her own headlining set in 2006.

The opening strains of Madonna’s 1990 classic “Vogue” teased her arrival before the Queen of Pop herself ascended from beneath the stage. Looking every bit the icon, she rocked a purple corset with matching bottoms, elbow-length gloves, and knee-high boots that screamed business.

Madonna returns to #Coachella 20 years after her 2006 debut to perform “Vogue” with this year’s headliner Sabrina Carpenter (Video: Coachella/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/K4hrlaxAOT — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 18, 2026

The duo served up a medley of Madonna’s hits, including “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” complete with backing vocalists and a runway strut into the heart of the crowd.

Madonna Teased Sabrina Carpenter About Her Height During Coachella Cameo

After their performance, the two held hands as Madonna addressed the crowd.

“Wow, thank you … Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show,” she said, per Page Six.

“No thanks needed, Madonna,” Carpenter replied.

“Well, I have a few things I want to get off my chest,” Madonna teased.

“So, 20 years ago today, I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ part one in America,” Madonna continued. “It was such a thrill — and it’s a thrill to be back. It’s a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.”

“Let’s try to be together,” Madonna told the crowd. “Let’s try to avoid disagreements. And to that point, the great thing about music is that it brings people together.”

With a smirk, Madonna added that it was probably the first time she had performed with someone “shorter” than her.

This wasn’t her first surprise cameo at the festival. Who could forget her 2015 appearance (and smooch) with Drake? The pop-up also comes as she prepares to release her Confessions II album later this year. She already teased a new track from the album, “I Feel So Free.”

After two decades, a surprise return, and a new album on the horizon, it’s clear Madonna is still very much… in vogue.