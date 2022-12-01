Madonna Posts Surprisingly Normal Photo Of Her Family At Thanksgiving

Madonna is known for her avant garde Instagram posts, from artsy selfies to videos of herself in elaborate costumes. Many fans were surprised this Thanksgiving when she posted a very average photo of her children.

Madonna Shares Sweet Photos From Family Thanksgiving

This year, Madonna celebrated with her six children: Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16; and twins Stella and Estere, 10. The pop star posted a series of pictures from the event, including a group shot.

“What I’m thankful for,” Madonna captioned the photos. Other shots showed the singer posing with some of her kids one-on-one, some solo pictures of Madonna posing in her bathroom, and a sweet photo of the twins DJing the party.

The family was dressed to impress for the Thanksgiving holiday. Madonna wore a black dress with a lacy panel in the center, accessorized with lots of silver jewelry. Lourdes, Mercy, Stella, and Estere went with monochromatic black looks, while Rocco wore a sharp gray suit and David sported a light blue turtleneck and plaid trousers. Fans of the pop star loved the family photos, leaving tons of heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans React: ‘I’m Getting Addams Family Vibes’

“The children have grown so beautifully!” one person wrote. “You’re an awesome mom! We can see it in your kids!” Another commented, “Nice to see you all together and kicking back. Family is #1.”

Others were not complimentary, writing about Madonna’s appearance and the way her kids looked in the pictures. “Can’t even recognize Madonna anymore,” someone wrote. Another commented, “It’s really creepy how no one looks actually happy.”

“For some reason I’m getting Addams Family vibes,” one person joked. “This looks like Halloween not thanksgiving,” someone else commented. “And why all the pose’s in the bathroom? We all have them yet we don’t need to take pics in them!”

Her Kids Have Inherited Her Fashion Sense

Madonna clearly doesn’t care about the haters, and it’s obvious how close she is with her children. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pop star complimented David’s fashion sense.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she laughed. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them.” Based on these Thanksgiving pictures, it looks like Madonna’s children have inherited her incredible style.

