Madonna Opens Up About ‘Miraculous Recovery’ After Near-Death Experience

Madonna recently opened up about her near-death experience from which she had a “miraculous recovery.”

Last 4th of July, the singer returned home from the hospital after battling a life-threatening illness. This year, she shared about her experience on Instagram.

“Happy 4th of July!” she wrote in the caption. “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she continued. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year.”

She ended the caption by thanking God for her recovery and health.

“Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥”

Madonna also shared a slideshow of photos of her celebrating the holiday with friends and loved ones. In the photos, she wore a striking, all-red jumpsuit.

Madonna Opens Up About Near-Death Experience

According to TODAY, Madonna developed a “serious” bacterial infection in June of 2023, which landed her in the ICU. Reportedly, the singer “passed out on the bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU,” she said.

Madonna then thanked a friend named Shioban, who she credited for saving her. Shioban was allegedly the one who found her unconscious in her NYC bathroom and got her to the hospital.

From there, Madonna said she was in an induced coma for 48 hours. Thankfully, a year later now, she seems to be doing great.

Countless fans shared their support in her recent post.

“Madonna, I’m so grateful you’re alive. Seeing your beautiful smile and sparkling eyes on tour, hearing your comforting voice, and feeling so many emotions alongside you throughout your retrospective meant more than ever. I love you and can’t wait to see where your inspiration and wisdom lead you next! ♥️” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “What a difference a year can make! Heck, what a difference a f******g Minute can make!! YOU ARE a Miracle!! ❤️‍🔥”

A third person wrote, “Words can’t express how scared we were to lose you. Thank god indeed! More power to you fantastic artistic mother. Stick with us forever!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”