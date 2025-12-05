‘Mad Men’ Star Reveals Lifelong Health Condition: ‘Gotten Progressively Worse Over the Years’

A Mad Men alum has shared her long-term struggle with a health condition… and revealed that a family member has been dismissive of it.

January Jones, who played Betty Draper on the acclaimed show, shared an Instagram video on Thursday detailing the medical issue.

“For today, I’d like to talk about something that I’ve been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia. My whole life. And it’s gotten progressively worse over the years,” the 47-year-old explained in the footage.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, misophonia causes extreme discomfort, anxiety, or disgust in response to certain sounds.

The X-Men: First Class star also called out a family member who doesn’t take her condition seriously.

“I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips. Just all the time, eating chips,” she told her over 1.1 million followers. Jones said she has spoken to him “many times” about his noisy snacking.

“And he seems to think it’s funny to eat chips around me now, because it’s an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do,” she added.

Jones insisted his noisy habit is “really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him.”

“So what I didn’t do today was record this video inside a prison,” she joked in the video, which was set in a dark, cold-looking space.

“Because I’ve imagined many ways to do it, too. But I haven’t. I didn’t. Not yet,” the actress, whose character on Mad Men could be quite bitter and cruel, added.

“I didn’t do it… today,” she captioned the post.

Fans Rally Behind January Jones After Revealing Ongoing Health Issue

Meanwhile, plenty of fans were sympathetic to the Mad Men actress for her struggles with misophonia.

“I have it too,” one thoughtful fan wrote in the comments section. “It’s so hard at times. Really great to hear someone openly talk about it in this way. I genuinely for years since I was a child thought it was just me, and as I’ve gotten older realised it’s an actual thing. Which actually needs support from friends and family,’ they added.

“Omg I can’t stand slurping, repetitive sniffing..it drives me crazy!!” another understanding fan wrote.

“I’ve had these same thoughts with my grandpa. Especially when he eats a banana,” a third fan chimed in.

Folks, be careful how you chew at family gatherings this holiday season. You just might have a misophonia sufferer in your midst… and you might be in danger.