This ’90s Clip Of Macaulay Culkin Seems More Concerning Looking Back

When you hear the phrase, “Keep the change, you filthy animal,” you may be immediately transported back to childhood. As someone who grew up watching Home Alone during the holiday season, I’m taken back to my childhood home anytime I hear these words.

This line that Macaulay Culkin says while playing the role of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone is just one phrase we all know and love from the classic movie. However, there are other phrases the actor said during childhood that seem concerning looking back on them.

In the early 1990s, Culkin was the go-to star for TV show interviews. From Live with Regis and Kathie Lee to ET and many other shows, Culkin was noted for giving great interviews.

He was articulate and always had great answers to the many questions he was asked. Even so, rewatching some of these interviews should reveal to us just why the actor took a long hiatus from acting when he was just 14 years old.

What Favorite Phrases Do Most 10-Year-Olds Have?

A TikTok video shows a clip of Culkin giving an interview to ET in 1990. In the clip, the then-child actor shares his five favorite phrases. These include, “Hour lunch; it’s a wrap; see you next Monday; see you next week,” and “It’s been nice working with you.”

Although we agree with the caption to the video that “Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone…was so cute,” a 10-year-old talking about an hour lunch is problematic.

Even though most kids would love a longer lunch break at school—an hour-long lunch may even be their dream—Culkin is disclosing that he’s highly aware of what the working world looks like.

Plus, it appears that the child star was overworked if “it’s a wrap” was one of his favorite phrases.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: No Time To Cook? Meet The Meal Service That Offers High-Quality Dishes With Zero Prep Work

This clip also reveals that child actors have to follow the same protocols as their adult counterparts. But should kid actors have the same expectations as adults in Hollywood?

Over the years, Culkin has shared what it was like filming the Home Alone movies and being a child star. Forced to follow a vigorous schedule, the actor remarked on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “I had to go to work at 4:00 a.m. as a ten-year-old.”

4:00 a.m. is an early start for most people, let alone a preteen. With early morning shoots and looking forward to hearing the phrase, “It’s a wrap,” there’s no wonder Culkin took a long break from acting during his teens.

More From Suggest