Lynne Marie Stewart, Actress in Iconic ’80s Show, Dead at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved by 80s kids as Miss Yvonne on Pee-wee’s Playhouse and a fan favorite for her role on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has died.

The actress’ manager, Bette Smith, confirmed her death on Friday with Deadline.

“She was exhausted, so she went to see the doc. They discovered she had a tumor between her liver and gallbladder. This was a shock,” Smith told the outlet.

“Lynne was the most talented actress. She loved her craft above everything,” Smith added.

Stewart was 78.

Stewart, born on December 14, 1946, in Los Angeles, was a prominent member of the improv group The Groundlings during the 1970s. It was there that she crossed paths with future icons like Cassandra Peterson, who would later become Elvira; Paul Reubens, famously known as Pee-wee Herman; and Phil Hartman, a star of Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Stewart went on to become a cornerstone in Reubens’ iconic Pee-wee franchise. As Miss Yvonne, she was a regular on Pee-wee’s Playhouse (1986–1990).

Just got word that the most beautiful girl in puppet land has passed away.



Millions of us loved Lynne Marie Stewart who played Miss Yvonne on Pee Wee's Playhouse.



Not only a groundlings legend, but truly an actor that could do anything. pic.twitter.com/HOOLLGMHCk — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 22, 2025

She also popped up in HBO’s The Pee-wee Herman Show (1981), Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Big Top Pee-wee (1988), Christmas at Pee-wee’s Playhouse (1988), and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (2016).

A New Generation of Fans Fall in Love with Lynne Marie Stewart

However, a whole new generation of comedy fans were introduced to Stewart in the 21st century.

Since 2005, Stewart has appeared regularly on FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Bonnie Kelly, the mother of Charlie (played by Charlie Day).

rest in peace, lynne marie stewart. as far as i’m concerned, bonnie kelly is one of the all time great tv comedy characters. pic.twitter.com/IU69FVuFT2 — francis (@gorgeousbrains) February 22, 2025

Day took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and onscreen mother.

“RIP TV mom. Thanks for 20 years of laughs. You deserve a standing ovation,” he wrote over a clip of Stewart from the show. “The brilliant and talented Lynne Marie Stewart. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughter,” he added in the caption to the post.

Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, also took to Instagram on Friday to honor the late actress. The two shared a history of performing together at The Groundlings in Los Angeles and co-starred in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988) and The Elvira Show (1993).

“My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend @lynnestewart78 Lynne Stewart’s passing,” Peterson wrote on Instagram alongside a recent snapshot. “One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland.’”

Stewart’s Always Sunny costar Danny DeVito also paid tribute. “Gonna miss Lynne. Lynne Marie Stewart…So wonderful a spirit to work with on Sunny! All love to her family,” DeVito wrote on X.

Per her IMDb, Stewart had nearly 150 acting credits. She appeared in memorable films such as American Grafitti, The Running Man, and Bridesmaids. She also popped up on a slew of TV shows, including Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Meanwhile, fans have more to look forward to from Stewart despite her passing. Her manager confirmed to Deadline that she wrapped shooting her upcoming film Dink and Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia back in December.