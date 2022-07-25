Fans Bug Out Over Lupita Nyong’o’s Adventurous Snack Choice

Lupita Nyong’o had some fans bugging out with a recent Instagram post! The actress revealed the adventurous snack she chowed down on, and her comments were full of people who couldn’t believe what she ate.

Nyong’o Calls Ant Snack ‘Really Good!’

“You can call me Ant-Woman!!,” Nyong’o captioned a video of herself eating a slice of mango—covered in ants! The actress, wearing a light pink, one-shoulder jumpsuit, popped the snack into her mouth.

“It was really good!” she said as she chewed on the mango slice. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” While Nyong’o might have enjoyed her ant-seasoned mango slice, her Instagram followers were not fans of the adventurous snack.

Fan Reactions: ‘[It] Looks Like It Dropped Under The Fridge’

Nyong’o’s Us costar Winston Duke joked, “What is u doin baybeh…what you eating ants fohhh?!! This is ant-agonizing me…I’m feeling antsy…what would yo aunt say…my antena is going crazyyy…”

Actress Gabrielle Dennis wrote, “On purpose??? I would’ve definitely assumed the waiter dropped mine and I would’ve asked for a new one…maybe I don’t get out enough but YOU at least look great lol.”

“Well can you come eat the ones on my porch,” one fan laughed. Another wrote, “idk sis. look like it dropped under the fridge.” While many poked fun at the actress’ choice of food, others were fans of the snack.

“I hear they taste lemony!” one person wrote. “Most of the world eats bugs outside of large western nations.” Another asked, “Talk to me. Was it good ?” Someone else wrote, “Excellent! I’ve had ant eggs (escamoles) but not a grown ant. Were they nutty in flavor?”

The World-Famous Restaurant That Serves Ants

So, where was Nyong’o sampling this ant-flavored food? The actress was attending a gala event held at Noma, a world-famous Los Angeles restaurant. Nova is run by chef René Redzepi, and many consider it to be one of the best restaurants in the world.

The original Noma is in Copenhagen, Denmark, and ants are featured in some of the dishes, served with shrimp and beef tartare. While the diners at Noma might be used to eating ant-flavored food, it looks like most of Nyong’o’s Instagram followers won’t be sampling the dishes any time soon.

