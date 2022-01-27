Luke Evans Defies Age In Skimpy Bathing Suit Shot

Fans of actor Luke Evans got a nice surprise when scrolling through their Instagram feeds earlier this week. Evans, known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and Nine Perfect Strangers, posted a rather revealing photo.

Evans’ Revealing Swimsuit Shot

The actor almost bared it all, wearing only a Speedo bathing suit as he posed on a swing at a resort in Colombia. “Just before I fell in….” he captioned the photo. Followers were quick to praise Evan’s physique in the comments section.

“Holy Moly!!! Looking INCREDIBLE!!!!” one fan wrote. “Any photos of you falling in?” another joked. Actress Juliette Lewis chimed in as well, saying, “Ummm. Ok Im thinkin u need to do a Calender.”

The Roles He’s Getting In Shape For

Evans has always been in shape, but he’s been stepping up his fitness game as he prepares for his upcoming role in the Disney+ series The Little Town. The show is a prequel to Beauty and the Beast, where Evans will reprise his role as Gaston alongside Josh Gad as LeFou. The star was also preparing for the Apple+ series, Echo 3, where he plays an ex-army mercenary.

The series centers around a young American scientist who goes missing at the Colombia–Venezuela border. Evans plays the missing scientist’s brother, who joins forces with her ex-military husband to find her.

Evans has been documenting his fitness journey on Instagram, showing followers his progress as he packs on the muscle. “Got to train on base with a Colombian army trainer yesterday,” Evans captioned a video of himself working out. “It was great! And if 5 could jump to 9 on every set from now on, I would be very happy. Muchas gracias mi amigo!”

The Actor’s Time In Colombia

This latest post is far from the first thirst trap Evans has posted. In a beach selfie posted shortly after Christmas, Evans — sporting another Speedo swimsuit — joked, “​​Size 43, if you were wondering.”

The actor’s time in Colombia hasn’t been just swimsuits and sunshine. Evans recently took to Instagram to document an unexpected visitor: a scorpion! “Oh my God! Look at this. Oh my God!” Evans said as he zoomed in on the scorpion. “Jungle life” and “In my bathroom!!!” were written at the bottom of the video. He eventually got rid of the insect, telling followers, “I found it a new home…”

More Trending News

Why There Are Rumors That Kylie Jenner Has Already Given Birth

Your Hunt For The Perfect Boot Is Over

Yes, You Can Give Yourself A Facelift Just By Using Makeup