Who Is The Tallest Hemsworth Brother?

There are a lot of celebrity sibling sets in Hollywood these days, and the Hemsworth brothers are some of the most famous. The three Australian actors have each made their mark onscreen, but which one stands the tallest?

Which Hemsworth Brother Is The Tallest?

While all three brothers have found fame and success in their acting careers, there is some variation when it comes to height. Chris and Liam tower over their older brother Luke, who is 5’9—the younger brothers both clock in at 6’3.

Their Acting Careers

Luke, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth all began acting at relatively young ages. The eldest, Luke, actually trained at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, Australia. He made his acting debut on the hugely popular Australian soap opera Neighbours. He’s currently starring in the hit series Westworld.

Middle brother Chris started acting around the same time as Luke, appearing in TV shows like The Saddle Club, Home and Away, and his brother’s show, Neighbours. He gained worldwide recognition when he scored the role of Thor in the Marvel movies, and the rest is history!

With siblings like that, it’s no surprise that baby brother Liam also got the acting bug. He started acting in school plays before deciding to seriously pursue it as a career. Like his brothers, Liam made appearances on the Australian soap operas Home and Away and Neighbours.

Strangely enough, Liam was also in the running for the role of Thor but ultimately lost out on the part to his big brother Chris. However, he did nab the lead role in The Last Song opposite Miley Cyrus (and famously married her), which turned him into a teen heartthrob overnight. Another leading role in the Hunger Games trilogy made Liam a star on par with his Marvel superhero brother.

Is There Any Sibling Rivalry?

Many assume the Hemsworth brothers might have a little sibling rivalry going on—especially in the cutthroat entertainment industry—but they insist it’s not an issue. “People try to pair us off like there’s this vicious competitiveness and, ‘Arghhh! You got that part and I didn’t and stuff, which isn’t the case,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there—a very healthy one.”

Luke agreed, saying, “Sometimes we shoot each other scripts and say, ‘Take a look at this. What do you think?’ But we’re all pretty autonomous. We tend to rely on the people that are the experts. We have a healthy rivalry with everything that we do.” While the Hemsworth brothers don’t feel any career rivalry when it comes to scoring parts, it’s safe to assume that Chris and Liam lord their six inches of height over their “big” brother Luke.

