Lucille Ball’s Daughter Weighs In On Nicole Kidman’s Portrayal Of Her Mother And Her Thoughts May Surprise You

The upcoming biopic about Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball has generated some controversy over its casting choices. Many were quick to question if Nicole Kidman was the right choice for the role. Lucie Arnaz, Ball’s daughter, just got a sneak peek. Here’s what she had to say.

Sorkin At Work

Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos has been the subject of a lot of questions ahead of its December 10 release. Folks zeroed in on the casting of Kidman as Ball, noting that there were some other talented actresses, like Debra Messing for instance, who could do a better job. The scrutiny got so bad that Kidman seriously considered leaving the film.

Kidman says, “When the reality of playing her hit me, I went, ‘What I have said yes to?’ To which I then went, ‘Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks I’m not right, so I’m going to try to sidestep this.” Sorkin personally forbade her from doing this, and she’s happy about that. Before the world gets a chance to judge her, Arnaz got a chance to see for herself.

Family Chimes In

Lucie Arnaz sat down with Palm Spring Life back in August to discuss, among other things, what it was like seeing her parents portrayed on screen. She was asked about Kidman, and gave a rave review: “Nicole did a spectacular job.” The scenes she saw filmed were flashback sequences, so it felt a little bit off. Arnaz didn’t mind, “I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Crucially, Arnaz says, Kidman wasn’t trying to do a Ball impression. “that’s the last thing you want. There are no look-alikes. I mean, nobody was cast because they look exactly like somebody.” She stressed that everyone was cast based on their strength as a performer, and thinks everyone did a spectacular job.

Wait And See

The blessing of Ball’s family must feel good for Kidman. Being The Ricardos is an early Oscars contender ahead of its December 10 release. The film also stars Javier Bardem and JK Simmons as Desi Arnaz and William Frawley respectively.

The flick will hit Amazon after a brief theatrical run and could earn Kidman her second Academy Award after Lion. Reviews should be out soon, and we’ll all have to wait and see if Arnaz is alone in her praise.

