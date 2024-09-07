‘Love & Marriage’ Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death at 42 Revealed

The cause of death for KeKe Jabbar, a star of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has been revealed more than two months after her sudden passing.

The beloved OWN network personality died from carbon monoxide poisoning, TMZ reports. The outlet acquired a copy of the autopsy report from the medical examiner managing the case in Alabama. The report indicates that Jabbar had a carboxyhemoglobin level of 64% in her blood.

Normal carboxyhemoglobin levels are typically under 2% for non-smokers and below 5% for smokers. While carbon monoxide poisoning was the primary cause of death, a toxicology report indicated that Jabbar also had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system at the time of her passing.

KeKe Jabbar passed away in July at the age of 42. (Photo by kekejabbar/Instagram)

Jabbar passed away in July at the age of 42. She is survived by her husband, Ameen Jabbar, along with their three children and her parents.

Keke Jabbar Hadn’t Posted on Social Media Since May

Blogger Marcella Speaks announced her death on Tuesday, July 2.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love,” Speaks read from a statement from Jabbar’s family during a YouTube livestream.

The statement continued: “She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

According to Speaks, Jabbar passed away “peacefully at home surrounded in love.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville chronicles the journeys of three couples in Huntsville, Alabama, who are passionate about real estate. As long-time friends and enthusiastic socialites with distinct perspectives, they work together through their venture, the Comeback Group, to contribute to the growth of Huntsville. Amidst their pursuit of success, they navigate the complexities of love and marriage, facing the realities that come with both.

The series has been a resounding success for “OWN,” boasting a total of eight seasons to date.

Meanwhile, the last time Jabbar posted on social media was for a joyous occasion. In a May 23 Instagram post, she celebrated her son Amaree’s high school graduation, expressing pride and the emotional experience of seeing her firstborn reach the milestone.