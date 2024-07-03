‘Love & Marriage’ Star KeKe Jabbar Dies at 42

KeKe Jabbar of Love & Marriage: Huntsville is dead at age 42.

The actor’s death was announced on YouTube by blogger Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from KeKe’s family.

According to the statement, KeKe died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” Her family remembers her as “a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter.”

The cause of KeKe’s death has not been revealed.

KeKe’s cousin, LaTisha Scott, took to Instagram to share a statement on Tuesday.

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” she wrote in her caption.

“This is hard for our Family!!!!!”

Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Love & Marriage’ Star KeKe Jabbar

The last social media post that KeKe shared was a video of herself during Memorial Day weekend.

Tons of fans commented on her post expressing sadness and disbelief.

“Noooooo…. LORD wrap your arms around her Husband and Children.. they have gone through so much 😢” one person wrote.

Another added, “🕊️🕊️🕊️Rip KeKe! I’m so thankful I was never mean to you and always wanted to see you win. I have our conversations in my inbox. You were always so kind. Go take your crown and rest 👑 💔”

“My heart is broken cuz. You will be missed and we are praying healing for the rest of the family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” said a third.

Another Instagram user called out all the nasty comments KeKe had been receiving before she passed.

“Everyone had something to say now she gone everyone like omg…. Sad she had to fight trolls all the way to the end I see why she cut her media off. So much desire and future planning….. rip KeKe….geesh man…🙏🏾🙏🏾”