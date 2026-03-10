‘Love Island’ Cast Member Discloses Relapse



A Love Island star is speaking out about their addiction struggles, motivated to recover after losing friends to the disease.



During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Previously On… podcast, Austin Shepard disclosed that he is currently 11 days sober, following a period in rehab for an opioid addiction.



“I know how this road goes. I’ve got plenty of friends that are not here today that have sadly passed from it. It’s either death or a long life of misery,” the reality TV personality explained about his substance abuse issues.

While filming the reality show’s spin-off, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, he reportedly had a moment of clarity. TMZ reports that he managed to conceal his relapse from producers by “trying to avoid filming as much as possible.”

“I’m a pretty manipulative, functional addict until it becomes so unmanageable, like how it got,” Austin admitted. He then revealed that upon his arrival at the detox center, he had a seizure and was subsequently transported to the emergency room.

‘Love Island’s Austin Shepard Opened Up About Substance Abuse in the Past

Austin has spoken about his addiction struggles, including an unconventional, 18-hour treatment he received after leaving the Love Island USA villa, which he discussed on The Journey Podcast.

“When I was 22, to get clean from opiates, I did this psychedelic stuff called Ibogaine,” he recalled back in August on the podcast.

Austin Shepard alongside ‘Love Island’ cast member Jaden Duggar. (Photo by Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)



He also recalled seeing his life flash before his eyes on the psychedelic trip. “In it, I lived until I was 64 years old as an addict, day in and day out,” he explained. “Had two kids, a wife, kids got taken away. And then I came out of my trip 18 hours later. I was like, ‘Holy s—, I need to get my life figured out.’”

Committed to sobriety, Austin is currently living with his father and his girlfriend (reportedly Raven Wood from O’ahu Shores). He told TMZ that he “plans to pay it forward and start a scholarship for those in need.”



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.