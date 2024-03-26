‘Love is Blind’ Stars Speak Out After Travis Kelce Calls Show ‘Worst Trash Ever’

Travis Kelce is captivated by Love is Blind, a sentiment shared by its stars Johhny McIntyre and Amy Cortés. “I think [the show] definitely is really good,” Johnny recently told Us Weekly. “I think they do a great job of making the edits, finding people who are just going to be good for each other. And it is just, like, an interesting show. It sucks you in, which is really nice.”

Amy agreed, adding that “there’s a little of everything” on Love is Blind, even for a superstar like Travis Kelce. Although the pair were flattered by Kelce’s enthusiasm for the Netflix show, Johnny confessed that he hadn’t watched the Super Bowl champ’s reality series, Catching Kelce. “I can’t really compare it too much,” he admitted. “So sorry Travis.”

Travis Kelce Begged His Brother to Watch ‘Love is Blind’

The renowned football player sparked headlines earlier this month by disclosing his interest in Love is Blind, drawing parallels to his own E! dating series from 2016. In the show, 50 women, each representing a state, competed for Kelce’s hungry eyes. Despite choosing contestant Maya Benberry, the couple parted ways soon after filming concluded.

“It’s the worst trash ever,” Travis Kelce quipped about Love is Blind. This was during on March 20 episode of his New Heights podcast, which he shares with his brother Jason. “It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f–king good.”

In the podcast episode, Travis implored Jason to watch firsthand and experience it for himself. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” Travis said. He then proceeded to do a brutal impression of season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell. “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy, really?”, Travis said, parodying a spat she had with then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell on an episode.

However, Jason Kelce was not impressed with his brother’s pleading. “I’m not watching it,” Jason instead. “Oh, my God, Jason. Please!”, Travis continued to beg.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Amy are looking ahead to their next chapter, which involves collaborating with the product line Natural Cycles. “Natural Cycles is basically just a very organic way to essentially track your cycle and make sure that you are going about everything in the most safest way possible,” Amy explained to the Us Weekly.

Johnny expressed that understanding fertility windows through Natural Cycles brought him a sense of calm. “It made sense that, ‘Hey, you might not actually need to use protection or abstain from sex all the time,’ but this lets you know certain days to make sure that you are being cautious,” he explained.