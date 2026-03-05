louisiana-department-of-justice-investigating-controversial-rapper

The Louisiana Department of Justice is investigating controversial rapper Boosie Badazz for alleged false advertising related to a memorial scholarship fund for a Southern University student who died during a hazing ritual.

Videos by Suggest

According to WBRZ, investigators filed a motion to have the rapper respond to allegations that he may have violated the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by misleading consumers.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill further claimed that Boosie stretched the truth when he said he was working in connection with the Southern University Human Jukebox and the father of Caleb Wilson to create the scholarship.

Wilson reportedly passed away in February 2025 following an off-campus event for the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He collapsed after being hit in the chest as part of an alleged “hazing ritual.” He was pronounced dead not long after.

Investigators revealed that the scholarship first came to light days before the rapper’s BoosieBash event in March 2025. In the event’s ads, the Southern University logo appeared alongside the Human Jukebox logo. The ads also had the “Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund” on them.

The Rapper Confirmed He Was Donating to Wilson’s Scholarship Fund

Right before the festival, Boosie stated he was donating money to the memorial scholarship fund.

“We going to try to do something positive,” he said. “Because I’m grateful for his dad and all the people who made this work. We’re going to do something special for them because it’s a life lost too short.”

However, Attorney General Liz Murrill stated after the interview that while Wilson’s loved ones had discussed the scholarship fund with Boosie, nothing was officially finalized.

“No one ever asked them or even mentioned this event,” Murrill explained. “No one ever asked them if they could use his name and image to promote this event.”

Murrill further stated that Boosie’s connection of Wilson to the festival was a “dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb’s name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb’s parents.”

The attorney general has now stated that her office has not filed a lawsuit. However, she is asking for Boosie to respond to the allegations.

“We’re just continuing our investigation and we’re now seeking him to require him to respond,” she added. “And the next step could be a civil action for penalties or fines under that law.”