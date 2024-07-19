Lou Dobbs, Political Pundit, Dead at 78

Political pundit Lou Dobbs is dead at the age of 78.

Dobbs was a controversial and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump. On his Truth Social account, Trump shared the news of his passing yesterday.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent,” he wrote. “He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Dobbs was a former CNN and Fox Business reporter and executive. However, in recent years, he began supporting conservative causes and became on of Trump’s most vocal advocates.

Dobb’s team shared a statement regarding his death on Dobb’s X account.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘the great Lou Dobbs,'” the statement read. “Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family, and the country. Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American.”

Additionally, many supporters of Dobbs shared their condolences on X.

“My prayers go out to Lou’s family and friends. He was a wonderful patriot and man and he will be greatly missed,” one person wrote. “His voice was important and his love for his country was truly inspiring. #Godspeed Lou 🙏🇺🇸”

“The country has lost a great man and patriotic,” a second person posted. “Deepest sympathies to family and friends. Lou will be greatly missed.”

A third user said, “I love Lou so much – you always reminded me of my grandad. Kind, logical and intelligent. Have been a fan most of my life. I will miss you Lou. I know you are being embraced by God. RIP.”

Dobbs leaves behind his wife, Debi, children, and grandchildren.