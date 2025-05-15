Lottery Winner Stalked And Stabbed Multiple Times, Played Dead In Order To Survive

Winning the Lottery can grant a lucky player a life-changing amount of money. However, one winner’s life was changed in a far more horrifying way last year. His quick thinking saved his life.

According to a report by People, citing a probable cause affidavit, Jeffrey Williams got lucky at a Portland bar on August 17 last year. He reportedly won $2000 from a lottery machine in the building and left just before midnight. Williams walked back to his apartment with his winnings, but did not realize somebody was following him.

The outlet explains that Pablo Figueroa, 62, tailed Williams from the bar and into the apartment block. He reportedly got inside by catching the outside door to the complex before it shut. When Williams was about to close his own front door, Figueroa broke in. Per a report by KPTV, the establishment was Montana’s Bar, and the victim met Figueroa inside. Video evidence reportedly shows Figueroa tackling Williams and punching him on the ground.

Williams reportedly offered Figueroa $624 in cash, according to People. The offer wasn’t enough to get Figueroa to leave, and he allegedly stabbed Williams 15 times with a pocket knife. KPTV says that police found Figueroa in the trash room in the apartment building. They retrieved the knife from a bin in the apartment.

The Lottery Winner Played Dead To Stay Alive

Law and Crime explains that Williams reportedly started to black out during the attack. At that point, he decided playing dead was the best thing to do. Bizarrely, Figueroa didn’t immediately leave the apartment. Per Oregon Live, Williams said in court, “Mr Figueroa had the money and could have left my apartment. But instead, decided to sit at my kitchen table and watch me die.”

Williams reportedly played dead until he heard Figueroa fall asleep and start snoring at the table. Considering the ferocity of the alleged crime, Pablo Figueroa will only serve 5 years and 10 months behind bars. Law and Crime explains that Figueroa pleaded ‘no contest’ to first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and attempt to commit a Class A felony. In exchange for the ‘no contest’ plea, prosecutors dropped several other charges, including attempted murder.