Passenger Tried To Stab Flight Attendant And Open Emergency Door, Has His Day In Court

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man, Francisco Severo Torres, has pleaded guilty to charges related to a violent flight incident. Torres reportedly attempted to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and then proceeded to try to open an emergency door mid-flight.

According to a District of Massachusetts United States Attorney’s Office press release, the incident took place back on March 5, 2023. While aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston, Torres attempted to open an emergency door 45 minutes before landing.

The flight crew had received a cockpit alarm in regards to the door. A flight attendant found the locking handle moved and the emergency slide arming lever in a “disarmed” position. The attendant managed to secure the door and reported back to he captain.

However, moments later, another flight attendant reported that he had seen Torres near the door. It appeared that he was the one behind the door’s tampering. As he was confronted by an attendant, Torres denied it. He even asked if they had any camera video proof that he was the man responsible.

While the captain was alerted of Torres, he began yelling at the flight attendants. Video recorded by passengers shows him mouthing that he would “kill every man on this plane.” Torres also reportedly said that he was “taking over this plane.” As he was yelling, Torres then stabbed a flight attendant’s neck three times with a broken metal spoon.

Passengers proceeded to tackle Torres, and he was subsequently restrained. Upon arriving in Boston, he was taken into custody.

Not Competent To Stand Trial

Initially, Francisco Severo Torres was found not competent to stand trial, as per NBC10 in July 2023. Federal Judge Judith Gail Dein attributed the decision to Torres’s mental health issues.

As reported by the New York Post, he displayed odd behavior in court. First, he attempted to address the judge by saying that “the God, the Son, and the Holy Spirit say that I should.” The judge didn’t grant his request. Later, he was heard saying, “My name is Blathazar, I was renamed by God,” as he was being led to a mental evaluation.

However, in September 2023, a federal grand jury indicted Torres. On Tuesday, May 13, Torres pleaded guilty to interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants with a dangerous weapon. He faces life imprisonment, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, as per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.