Lorrie Morgan Puts Tour on Hold as Husband Battles Cancer

Country singer Lorrie Morgan has canceled her concerts and appearances for the next two weeks to focus on her husband’s health.

Morgan, a 65-year-old singer hailing from Nashville, is currently touring alongside the legendary band Alabama.

Per The Tennessean, Morgan’s manager has revealed that her husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, is undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. Recently, he was readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.

The Grand Ole Opry member was originally set to perform with Alabama on April 17 and April 19 but will now be replaced by singer Pam Tillis. Additionally, Morgan was scheduled to appear at the Opry Country Classics concert in Nashville on April 24.

Tillis and Morgan, longtime collaborators, have released several tracks together, including the hits “I Am A Woman” and “I Know What You Did Last Night.” In 2024, the duo also took the stage at the “CMT Giants: Alabama.”

It’s uncertain whether Morgan will cancel more dates, but she is scheduled to headline a series of shows beginning May 3 and continuing through August.

Lorrie Morgan Announced Her Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis Last Year

In April 2024, Morgan revealed that White was receiving treatment for mouth cancer.

“We deeply appreciate the prayers and well wishes, and for continued support and privacy as we focus on Randy’s health and on our family at this time,” Morgan wrote in a Facebook post then.

In September 2010, she married entrepreneur White in an intimate beachside ceremony. White is Morgan’s sixth husband. She was famously married to Country star Keith Whitley, who tragically passed away in 1989 at the age of 34 due to alcohol poisoning. Over the years, Morgan was married several other times, including to country singer Sammy Kershaw, before finding her partner in White.

Morgan, mother to son Jesse, 37, from her relationship with Whitley, and daughter Morgan, 44, from her first marriage to Ron Gaddis, released her latest album, Dead Girl Walking, in 2024.