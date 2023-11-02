Lori Harvey Has Response For Fans Calling Her Sexy Tomb Raider Costume ‘Lazy’

Lori Harvey is clapping back at fans calling her 2023 Halloween look “lazy.”

This Halloween, Lori Harvey fans were left disappointed by the model’s supposed lackluster costume.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel post of her costume, inspired by Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

Instagram

In the first photo, Harvey wore a tight black sleeveless top, black shorts, and a belt with a gold buckle. She accessorized the costume with black wrist cuffs. The model held a fake gun, looking to the side with slicked-back braided hair.

In another photo, Harvey showed some skin in her tiny black shorts, holding two fake guns across her chest.

Instagram

In the post comment section, Harvey’s followers were less than pleased with her “lazy” costume.

One follower remarked, “How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?😩” gaining over 800 likes in agreeance.

However, Harvey didn’t let fans’ negativity bring her down. The model replied to the comment, “girl I was tired this year 😭🤣”

“D for effort girl.” another follower replied.

A third person commented, “This is the most laxed Halloween pics I’ve seen of you…. Lol”

Harvey Is Serving Summer Looks All Year Long

Despite cooler temperatures being here, Harvey is heating things up on Instagram! Recently, the model posted a series of photos in a barely-there swimsuit, showing off her impressive toned figure.

Instagram

The swimsuit is part of Harvey’s brand, Yevrah, “Harvey” spelled backward. The model also founded a skincare brand, SKN by LH to accompany the summery line.

Throughout the photos, Harvey is seen lounging on a beach chair in an olive green swimsuit with gold accents.

“She’s incredible,” one fan gushed in the model’s comments.

“Does it come with the body? Mine didn’t 😭” a second follower joked.

Harvey’s swimwear line is available to purchase on Revolve. The best-selling coordinating set that Harvey featured on Instagram will cost fans $200 for the top and bottom—body not included.