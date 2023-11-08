Lori Harvey Calls It Quits With Damson Idris

The two reached the one-year-mark before Steve Harvey’s daughter broke things off.

Lori Harvey, 26, and Damson Idris, 32, have announced that they are no longer together. The split comes as a surprise because things seemed to be going well between the two.

The Source

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the ex-couple said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Instagram

The Snowfall star and model sparked dating rumors in December when they were spotted dining together in West Hollywood. A month later, they confirmed their relationship after leaving her birthday bash hand in hand in January.

Idris has now been added to the list of the influencer’s roster of high-profile exes that includes the likes of Future, Diddy, Trey Songz, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, and Creed star Michael B. Jordan.

After dating for over a year, Lori and Jordan went their separate ways in June 2022, but there was a heartwarming moment captured as the actor received a warm embrace from Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, just last month.

Perhaps the Family Feud host will be just as welcoming to Damson Idris.