Lorde’s Fans Just Made a Disappointing Discovery

A Lorde fan sparked royal drama online, airing grievances that left the internet split down the middle.

It looks like Lorde’s new album Virgin might have an issue with its CD release. The fully transparent disc looks unique but causes problems for some CD players, especially in cars. It seems many players can’t recognize, read, or even accept the disc.

A recent TikTok video demonstrates the issue, with a breathless Lorde fan failing to get the clear CD to play in a car’s player.

“It tries… but like… it can’t do it,” the angry TikTokker says as they fruitlessly try to insert the clear CD. “If you shove it in, it’ll just spit it back out,” she added.

“Can you fix this and make a CD that’s not redundant for old tech?”

@elyxirtalkssmack yeah so the Lorde CD doesn’t work on CD players, particularly car ones and walkmans because the design ain’t fit for purpose and Lorde doesn’t offer any other CD options. So back to JB Hi Fi I’ll have to go for a refund. @LordFoxPuppy any way we can get a not clear disc, or do we have permission to burn it onto a disc we can actually read. #lorde #cd #cdplayer #music ♬ Man Of The Year – Lorde

Currently, it’s the only version available on CD. Some standard boom box players reportedly can handle the clear design, but if yours can’t, you’re out of luck.

The Internet is Divided Over Lorde’s Alleged CD Problem

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the TikTok post, onlookers were divided. Many onlookers failed to show sympathy for the outraged Lorde fan.

“Buy the CD to support the artist and then stream the music like a normal person. No one actually listens to CDs,” one dismissive comment read. “You could just listen to it on Spotify,” another nonplussed TikTok user offered.

However, other denizens of the internet shared the frustrated Lorde fan’s frustrations.

“This is a completely valid complaint, and I don’t understand why people are acting like it’s not,” another old tech lover wrote. “I buy CDs to keep in my car for when I’m out of radio range or don’t want to burn through my data/phone battery to stream music.”

“What is going on in these comments??? feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone. If it’s sold as a CD and can’t be played on a CD player, then it’s a faulty object,” another comment read.

“If it doesn’t meet the CD standard, then it’s not a CD, it’s a plastic circle. I hope they’re not advertising it as a CD,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Of course, a few wiseguys couldn’t help but crack a few jokes at the Lorde fan’s expense.

“The problem is that you were trying to listen to Lorde,” one TikTok user joked. “Well, it is a Lorde CD, that poor car knows better,’ another quipped.