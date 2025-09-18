Longtime TV News Anchor Dead at 93: RIP to Roger Climpson

Roger Climpson, a beloved veteran news anchor and Australian media icon, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The broadcasting legend passed away peacefully at 1 am on Tuesday, according to Australia’s The Daily Telegraph. Climpson was 93.

Climpson is fondly remembered for a broadcasting career spanning decades. He began as an announcer, weatherman, and newsreader for Channel 9 in 1956. In 1965, he moved to Seven News as an anchor. By the mid-70s, he hosted Sydney’s 2GB afternoon shift and the popular show This Is Your Life.

Broadcaster Roger Climpson at home in 1992. (Photo by Barry Chapman/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

In 1989, he returned as Sydney’s Seven News anchor, but a prostate cancer diagnosis forced his temporary retirement. Ann Sanders replaced him the following year.

Collegues Remember Broadcasting Legend Roger Climpson

“Roger was a highly respected newsreader with great presence and reach to the television audience who adored him,” Sanders said, “He was an absolute gentleman on and off camera – warm, quick-witted and kind, and it was a privilege to work alongside him,” she added.

Seven’s Sydney co-anchor Mark Ferguson commented, “Like so many families, we watched Roger most nights for many years. As a teenager in Tamworth, he helped me open a window to a wider world.”

“A few years later, as a cadet journo, I remember interviewing him when he came to town,” he continued. “I think he was lead story that night on the local news – he was a big deal. Then, down the track, I was working alongside him in the Sydney newsroom.”

“For a nervous country kid, Roger was very warm and very welcoming,” Ferguson added. “Behind the desk, he was all class – informed and engaging, with a voice that made you sit up and listen. Our condolences to his family, friends, and the many viewers, who I’m sure thought of Roger as a trusted friend.”

In 1995, Climpson became chair of the Christian Broadcasting Association, now Hope Media, a role he held for two decades until 2005.

Climpson received the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2004 for his contributions to Australian media.









