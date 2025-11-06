Longtime Singer-Songwriter Diagnosed With ALS, Cancels Concerts

Singer-pianist Marcia Ball, known for her energetic blues performances, has been diagnosed with ALS and is retiring from touring.

The 76-year-old singer announced her diagnosis last week in a statement from her recording label, Alligator Records.

“As many of you may know or have heard, over recent months I have been struggling with voice issues and have not been able to perform as I have always done,” Ball explained in the statement. “This has been frustrating for me since performing with my band and my musical friends has been my life.

“So, I must now share this with my fans and friends: I had a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, recently, and I have finally received some answers, though not the ones I had hoped for,” the “That’s Enough of That Stuff” singer continued. “I have ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and I need to share that with my family, friends, fans, and many music collaborators and associates.”

Marcia Ball performing in 2022. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It causes progressive loss of muscle control, which eventually affects the ability to move, speak, eat, and breathe. There is no known cure. According to the ALS Association, the average life expectancy for a patient is about three years after diagnosis.

Ball, who has five Grammy nominations, thanked her fans, management, label, and venue operators for their decades of support.

“It is impossible to predict how this ALS diagnosis will impact my life fully,” Ball admitted. “At this early stage, however, I know that performing is something I can no longer do. I can’t sing.”

“Sadly, I have canceled all the shows I had confirmed for the foreseeable future. The absolute last thing I want to do is to cancel shows. My sincere apologies,” the “Find Another Fool” singer continued.

“I will be entering a treatment program at UT San Antonio, and I am hopeful that the progression of symptoms is slow to appear. ALS has no known cure at this time, but there are a few drugs that may be prescribed. … Adjustments will be necessary, but one thing that won’t change is my love and support for the music community, and you can be sure I will be out listening to music every chance I get.”

Ball, whose debut album on Capitol Records was released in 1978, has been inducted into the Gulf Coast, Louisiana, and Austin City Limits Music Halls of Fame.