Longtime Music Staple Dead at 79: RIP to Speedy Sparks

Miller “Speedy” Sparks, the former bassist of the Texas Tornados, passed away earlier this month. He was 79 years old.

Fellow music legend Johnny Nicholas took to Facebook to confirm the news.

“I’m so sad to lose my good friend and a great musician – Speedy Sparks,” he wrote in his Oct. 8 post. “He was here to help us celebrate the 45th anniversary of Hill Top Café this past Labor Day weekend, and we had the best time and the best music.”

Nicholas further shared, “I’ve known Speedy since the early 70s, and he was always such a solid musician and human being. I could always count on Speedy, and I’ll never forget all of the good times we had on the road and all over the world.”

He then wrote that he will treasure the Labor Day weekend.

According to Saving County Music, Sparks was born on December 22, 1945, and was raised in Houston, Texas. He moved to Austin in 1972 to join the city’s music scene. He played for numerous bands throughout the years.

Writer/Historian Joe Nick Patosky Pens Lengthy Tribute to Speedy Sparks

Along with Nicholas, writer/historian Joe Nick Patosky also paid tribute to Speedy Sparks.

“He was one of the first friends I made through music when I moved to Austin in 1973, working for Carlyne and George Majewski at Soap Creek Saloon bartending and helping out Jim Groenewegen, Doug Sahm’s official roadie,” Patosky wrote. “He was from Houston, I was from Fort Worth. We both moved to Austin for the music.”

Patosky also pointed out that Sparks had been there when Freedy Fender emerged from obscurity to play a show at Soap Creek with Doug Sahm. The gig seemingly jump-started Fender’s career.

“Next thing I knew, Speedy was playing bass in El Molino, the Tex-Mex ensemble put together by Joe Carrasco, a Sir Doug protege,” Patosky recalled. “He was paired up with drummer Richard ‘Eh-Eh’ Elizondo, a four-fingered dwarf from San Antonio with his own language to make for one of the unlikeliest rhythm sections I’ve ever heard.”

Patosky highlighted Sparks’ music successes over the years, including his time with various groups, including Del Rio, the Nortons, the Mystic Knights of the Sea, and the Koolerators.

“He liked to ride trains and to smoke good w—,” Patosky pointed out. “He defines everything great and lasting about Austin music.”

The writer then added that his last works, he said to Sparks, were “I love you.” The late musician replied with “I love you too.”

“So long, Speedy,” Patosky added. “It was really, really good to know you.”