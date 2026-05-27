Longtime Actor Dies Unexpectedly: Desmond Barrit Was 81

Desmond Barrit, the veteran British stage and television actor known for performances in Midsomer Murders, Holby City and major Shakespeare productions, has died unexpectedly at age 81.

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Barrit died March 21 at his home in Islington, London, according to tributes published by theatre organizations and media reports. Colleagues and fans across Britain’s theatre community mourned the actor, who built a respected career spanning more than four decades on stage and screen.

The Gorleston Pavilion Theatre announced Barrit’s death in a public tribute, describing him as a passionate supporter of regional theatre and professional pantomime. The theatre credited Barrit with helping sustain professional productions at smaller venues through OhYesItIz Productions, the company he formed with Helen McDermott and Ian Westbrook.

Born Desmond Brown on Oct. 19, 1944, in Swansea, Wales, Barrit entered professional acting later than many of his peers. Before pursuing acting full time, he worked as an accountant and appeared in amateur theatre productions. After joining Equity in the 1970s, he adopted the stage surname “Barrit” because another actor already used his birth name professionally.

Desmond Barrit Appeared On Both Stage And TV

Barrit became widely admired for his stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. Critics frequently praised his comic timing, commanding stage presence and versatility in classical and contemporary roles. He earned particular recognition for portraying Falstaff in Shakespeare productions and later appeared in Alan Bennett’s The History Boys as Hector, the inspirational teacher originally played by Richard Griffiths.

Although theatre defined much of his career, television audiences recognized Barrit from appearances in Midsomer Murders, Holby City, The Bill, Casualty and EastEnders. Film and television credits also included A Christmas Carol starring Patrick Stewart, Northanger Abbey and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. ,

Tributes continue to pour in following news of his death. Friends and fellow performers described him as generous, witty, and deeply committed to theatre. One online tribute called him a “towering theatrical talent” whose warmth matched his artistic reputation.

Barrit is survived by his longtime partner, Byron Johnson, and extended family members.