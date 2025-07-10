Longtime ABC Star Left Unable to Walk After ‘Botched’ Surgery

A longtime ABC star recently revealed that he is determined to be “mobile” again after a “botched” surgery left him unable to walk.

Kin Shriner, who starred as Scotbaldwin on ABC’s General Hospital from 1977 to 2024, shared that July 1 marked the one-year anniversary of when “some arrogant surgeon” completely “botched” his subtalar fusion procedure.

The procedure is often done to treat severe foot arthritis by fusing the two bones of the joints just below the ankle. However, something went wrong during the ABC star’s surgery, leaving him “basically” unable to walk for six months.

News flash from Fla Scotty @GeneralHospital not just eating glazed donuts s he working hard to fix foot and get back to Vespa and all other thing s !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/a303i4eK7y — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) June 30, 2025

Shriner further revealed that his former General Hospital co-star John Stamos stepped in to help. “So then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it,” Shriner shared. “So I’m down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot every day. Every day, so that I can get mobile.”

He then said that he’s getting attendance records at a nearby Powerhouse Gym. “You gotta get it back,” he said about the recovery. “Something goes wrong, you fix it. Or you try to. Anyway, that’s what I’ve been up to.”

The actor reassured his fans by stating that he will provide more updates about his health journey soon. “So stay tuned,” he added. “I will be mobile soon. Very soon.”

The ABC Star Recently Said Goodbye to ‘General Hospital’ Once Again After Dressing Room Giveaway

Shriner’s detailed story about his botched surgery comes just weeks after he was forced to say goodbye to General Hospital once again. His dressing room was given away to Jens Austin Astrup, who portrays Kai on the daytime soap opera.

“This day comes for all actors kin who !!! all u can do is wash it down with a martini and know people want to take a pic with u every day,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I had a great run thanks @GeneralHospital fans for decades of support !!!”

The social media post also showed a photo of Astrup’s name on the dressing room door.

General Hospital fans shared their thoughts about the situation in the comment section.

“I don’t understand what’s going on at #GH,” one fan wrote. “You have always been great as Scotty. I always love your sense of humor. I am sorry you have been treated this way.”

Another fan wrote, “You are a GEM, LEGEND, and ICON. You laid the love in the afternoon foundation for what we now call ‘ships’ on our favorite soap #GH. Your fans LOVE and ADORE You! This longtime fan will never ever forget her favorite character… Scotty Baldwin.”