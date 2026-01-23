longtime-abc-game-show-host-reveals-engagement-to-food-network-chef.

A popular Food Network chef and her comedian host beau have officially cooked up a lifelong commitment, recently announcing their engagement.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Halloween Baking Championship stars pastry chef Stephanie Boswell and host John Henson whipped up some unexpected news on Instagram on Jan. 13, and it wasn’t about baked goods. Fans were left stirred, stunned, and absolutely thrilled by the surprise announcement.

“My love, @stephanie.boswell, and I are making it official,” Henson, beloved for his time as host of ABC’s Wipeout, wrote in the caption to his post. “Can anyone recommend a good pastry chef? We’re going to need a wedding cake…” he joked.

The image featured the couple’s hands intertwined, with the chef showing off her serious engagement bling.

Meanwhile, in her own post, Boswell shared the same photo with an excited caption: “YES YES A THOUSAND TIMES YES!!! WE’RE ENGAGED!!!” She added, “My love @realjohnhenson and I are making it official. Stay tuned for me bargain dress hunting and a backyard wedding with chickens in the background!”

“I have never felt happier or more at peace than when I’m with you,” Talk Soup legend Henson wrote in the comments. “I am the luckiest man ever. (And that doesn’t even include the desserts!).”

Food Network Fans React to Stephanie Boswell and John Henson’s Big Engagement News

Fans were thrilled by the sweet announcement, with many admitting they hadn’t realized the two were cooking up a romance behind the scenes.

Food Network stars Stephanie Boswell and John Henson in October 2025. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Omggggg I didn’t even know my two favorite food network stars were a thing! You two are the cutest ever,” one fan gushed. “Wait— whaaaaattt?? Had no idea! Congratulations,” another fan gushed.

“Congratulations!!!! Didn’t know you two were an item!! What fun you must be together,” a third fan chimed in.

The Food Network stars have been mixing it up on Halloween Baking Championship since 2021, when Henson returned as host in season seven. Henson previously hosted seasons three to five before skipping season six. Boswell joined the judging panel in the sixth season, cooking up critiques alongside Carla Hall and Zac Young.

Meanwhile, this will be Henson’s third marriage. The 58-year-old was married to Corie Hirschtick from 2000 to 2006 and later to actress Jill Benjamin for 14 years before their 2024 divorce. He has two children from these relationships, per The Daily Mail.