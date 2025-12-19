Longtime ABC Anchor Dave Ward Has Died

Dave Ward, a beloved broadcast journalist whose career spanned more than five decades at ABC13, has died.

Videos by Suggest

ABC13 shared the news of his passing yesterday, and reported that the anchor died on December 13. Ward passed away from complications related to pneumonia, ending one of the most remarkable tenures in American local news history.

Ward became a fixture in Houston living rooms beginning in the 1960s. He joined Houston’s KTRK-TV (ABC13) in 1966 and quickly rose from reporter to weekday evening anchor. He held this role for nearly 50 years before retiring in 2017.

At the time of his departure, Ward earned recognition from the Guinness World Records for the longest career as a television news broadcaster at the same station in the same market.

Dave Ward Was Much More Than A Stellar Journalist

During his long career, Ward covered countless historic events, including severe hurricanes, elections, and NASA missions. He interviewed presidents and local leaders alike, earning respect for his steady presence and clear delivery. Viewers came to trust his reporting and his commitment to community service.

Beyond the newsroom, Ward was deeply involved in public safety advocacy. He played a key role in promoting Crime Stoppers of Houston, helping to raise awareness and support for the organization. In recognition of his work, the Crime Stoppers headquarters in Houston was later named the Dave Ward Crime Stoppers of Houston Building.

Ward’s impact extended far beyond television, too. Houston Mayor John Whitmire called Ward “a mentor” and praised his credibility and integrity, noting that his reporting likely saved lives by keeping residents informed during emergencies.

Funeral services for Ward are scheduled for Friday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, with a public visitation held earlier in the week. ABC13 plans to broadcast the service live on television and through its streaming platforms.

Ward is survived by his wife, Laura, their children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. Tributes from colleagues, community leaders, and viewers poured in following the announcement of his death, reflecting the deep connection he had with generations of Houstonians.