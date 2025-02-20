lizzo-shows-off-her-new-figure-after-recent-weight-loss

Lizzo keeps slaying her weight loss journey, showing off her fab new figure in a social media post that has her fans feeling “Good as Hell.”

The singer shared a glimpse of her ongoing fitness saga with her Instagram followers, posing confidently in front of a mirror wearing a sleek black sports bra and matching underwear. In her February 19 post, the 36-year-old captioned the photo with, “Me, myself & all my Memes.”

Of course, Lizzo’s over 11 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to show their support for the body posittivity queen.

“The glow up is REAL,” one fan gushed. “Ma’am, where did you go?” another impressed onlooker joked. “Wow amazing transformation!!! You look great sistah!!!” a third supported exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Lizzo dropping the pounds inspired more than a few of her followers.

“Yeah I gotta lose weight,” one Lizzo fan lamented. “I’m grabbing a salad,” another onlooker agreed.

Lizzo has Been Candid with her Fans About Her Weight Loss Journey

In January, Lizzo shared that she had achieved her “weight release” goal, reducing her body fat by 16 percent. This milestone came just four months after debuting her trimmer physique.

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie on January 25th. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

“Queen!! Absolutely slaying at ANY shape and size,” one fan declared at the time.

On the same day, Lizzo took to TikTok to share a video elaborating on her intentions behind her weight loss journey.

“I am actually on an intentional weight loss journey right now,” she explained on TikTok. “Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed.’ But I will be happy.”

Here’s to more weight loss milestones from Lizzo in 2025!