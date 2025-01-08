lizzo-bares-nearly-all-in-sizzling-new-video

Lizzo turned heads on Tuesday as she struck a series of confident poses in a tiny black bikini for her latest Instagram post.

In the footage, the 36-year-old appeared fully focused, first oiling up her bare, glistening skin. She then skillfully performed an intense lymphatic drainage massage using a variety of uniquely shaped wooden tools.

Gliding the instruments smoothly over her body, Lizzo engaged directly with the camera, confidently showcasing her weight loss transformation. No stone went unturned, as Lizzo rubbed the instruments across her neck, buttocks and legs.

The self-care was clearly pleasing to the “Good as Hell” singer, with her facial expressions sometimes bordering on orgasmic.

“I’m proud of the ways you’re deciding to show up for yourself,” Lizzo wrote alongside the footage. (Images via Instagram / @lizzobeeating)

However, the wooden instruments do more than make your body feel good. This beauty massage aims to help reduce swelling by gently moving lymph fluid from your tissues to active lymph nodes.

Regardless, Lizzo too the opportunity to offer up something of a “dream it, do it” mantra to her over 11 million Instagram followers.

“Amazing things will happen to you today. Now say that 3 times out loud,” she urged her fans.

Lizzo’s Fans Gush Over Her Latest Candid Video

Of course, Lizzo’s legion of fans flooded the comments to lavish praise on the singer for her candid video.

“I need the links to every apparatus used in this video,” one fan demanded. “I don’t see not one stretch mark or cellulite on you,” they added. “You’re so even toned. No stretch marks, chub rub, or nothing,” another fan marveled.

“Ohhhh now I see why your skin is always so glowy and full of collagen plump!!!! You’re keeping [your] lymphatic system flowing!!!” a third Lizzo lover exclaimed.

“Thats right, baby. Work the tension out of your fascia!!! Them wooden tools are everything. EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!” yet another fan gushed.

This comes after the body positivity queen shared stunning photos in November, showcasing her newly slimmed-down figure.

In four selfies shared on Instagram on Nov. 22, the singer posed from a car seat. She wore a sheer white crop top with an embroidered jean skirt and matching sheer bottom, styled with two long braids.

“Last night I wore milkmaid braids,” the singer captioned the snaps with a tongue-out emoji.