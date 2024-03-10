liza-koshy-takes-big-fall-on-2024-oscars-red-carpet

The 2024 Oscars red carpet did not come without drama.

Actress and media personality Liza Koshy caught the attention of the cameras when she seemed to trip over her evening gown and fall on the red carpet. The most impressive part was that Liza stayed in character, as she wore a smile throughout the incident.

Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she's ok!



(🎥: AP) pic.twitter.com/1j9bXNNBnZ — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 10, 2024

Margot Robbie Pays Homage to Barbie Co-Star

Actress Margot Robbie, played Barbie, the star of the film. And though she was the lead in the blockbuster flick, the actress showed extreme gratitude in describing how Gosling as Ken helped to bring together the entire film.

“He’s unbelievably gorgeous. Our Ken needed to have that,” Robbie started.

“We couldn’t imagine anyone else being able to do all the things he needed to and also have the humility to be Ken in a Barbie movie.”

Gosling said that he had a pristine mindset in preparation for the film. He didn’t want to approach the role half-baked. He prepared for the role with more intention than he had with any of the past films of his career.

“I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it — I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie,’” Gosling said. “So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.”

‘Barbie’ Star Reacts to Oscars Nomination

America Ferrera, one of the stars of ‘Barbie’ is one of the most notable Oscar nominees. The former Disney child star secured her first nomination amid a career that began in 2002. It was so shocking, Ferrera says. Part of her is still in disbelief.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” Ferrera said to Variety. “And then my phone started blowing up. So I figured that I must have heard it right.”

The first people who blew up her phone were fellow actresses Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. The quartet co-starred in the movie “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” It is perhaps the most notable film in Ferrera’s career.

“They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” Ferrera added. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional. These women I’ve had the honor of growing up within this industry. And being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”