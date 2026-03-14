Livvy Dunne Lands Role on Major TV Reboot, Celebrates with Bold Swimwear Photo

Competitive gymnast turned influencer and model Livvy Dunne has landed a major TV role in a reboot that promises to showcase her greatest assets: her famously fit physique.

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According to Deadline, Dunne will be running in slow motion alongside the cast of the new Baywatch reboot. This is the first acting role for the former Louisiana State University gymnast, who recently shared that she has been taking acting lessons in preparation for a film and TV career after retiring from gymnastics in April 2025.

Deadline reports that Dunne is one of several influencers tapped for the Baywatch reboot. With approximately 13 million social media followers, she joins recently cast series regulars Noah Beck (41M), Shay Mitchell (35M), and Brooks Nader (1.8M).

However, a veteran actor will be anchoring the upcoming reboot. Arrow alum Stephen Amell will star in the series’ lead role of Hobie Buchannon. The cast also includes Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone, with David Chokachi reprising his original series role of Cody Madison.

Scheduled to launch on Fox during the 2026-2027 season, the Baywatch reboot finds former wild-child Hobie (Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, just like his legendary father, Mitch. However, Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie (Belkin), arrives, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.

Livvy Dunne Takes to Social Media to Tease ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Role with a Sultry Snapshot

Never one to miss a social media moment, Dunne took to Instagram the day after her casting was announced. The 23-year-old posted a couple of photos of herself on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, cheekily including one of her reading a script for the series.

In the snap, she wore a form-fitting white tank top over a red bikini top. She paired it with a red string bikini bottom and gave the camera a teasing smile.

“I’m not a lifeguard, but I play one on TV 🛟,” she wrote alongside the sultry post.

Of course, fans and high-profile pals alike rushed to the comments to gush over the big Baywatch news.

“HELP I CANT SWIM,” actress Lily Chee joked. “LMAOO MOUTH TO MOUTH,” Dunne replied.

“Yes, you baddie!!!! Can’t wait to work with you!!!” future castmate Hassie Harrison wrote. “Sooo excited lesssgoo,” Dunne shot back. “LETS GO BABY,” yet another future castmate, Brooks Nader, wrote. “I suddenly can’t swim & need to be saved,” Dunne cheekily replied.

Here’s hoping Dunne incorporates her gymnastics skills into her lifeguard duties. Forget the slow-motion run; let’s see a flawless floor routine on the sand, ending in a perfect dismount into the rescue boat. Bonus points if she uses the lifeguard tower as a balance beam.