‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Sue Anderson’s Husband Has Died

Michael Sloan, famed writer-producer and husband of Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Sue Anderson, passed away on Aug. 13. He was 79 years old.

Born on October 14, 1946, Sloan was best known for co-creating CBS action-crime drama The Equalizer alongside Richard Linheim. In 1978, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series for his work on Quincy, M.E.

He also produced and wrote other TV shows, including Columbo, Battlestar Galactica, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, and McCloud.

In 1990, Michael Sloan married Melissa Sue Anderson. The couple met while working on an episode of The New Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1989. They also had two children together: a daughter, Piper, and a son, Griffin.

Anderson and Sloan moved to Canada and became Canadian citizens in the mid-2000s. The couple has been known for keeping out of the spotlight.

Along with Anderson and their children, Sloan is survived by his sister Judy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA to honor Sloan’s deep love for animals.

Details about his cause of death were not revealed. Anderson also hasn’t made an official public announcement about the news.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Fans Send Well Wishes to Melissa Sue Anderson Following the Death of Her Husband

Following the news that Melissa Sue Anderson’s husband, Michael Sloan, had passed away, Little House on the Prairie fans sent their well wishes to the actress’s family.

In the Little House on the Prairie Cast Appearances group, one fan shared the news. “This is very sad news,” the fan wrote. “He was Melissa Sue Anderson’s husband.”

“My heart goes out to Melissa in this difficult time,” one fan also wrote.

Another admirer further shared, “For your loss, Melissa, may the Lord comfort you and your family in this difficult time!