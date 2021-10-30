Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Are Turning Into Ice Cream This Holiday Season

Whether it is Ben and Jerry’s buzzworthy new flavors or questionable mac and cheese ice cream, frozen treats are all the rage! And Little Debbie turning its famous Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream is no different.

Yet, sometimes innovative takes on holiday classics have a way of raising some eyebrows. While it’s risky to bark up the wrong Christmas tree, we’re certain this frozen version of the classic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes is a total winner.

Since 1985, Little Debbies Christmas Tree Cakes have been a beloved household favorite. The vanilla tree-shaped cake filled with creme has even attracted the attention of Santa, the big man himself. Moreover, he even described it as his most favorite treat.

So, do visions of white Christmas Little Debbie Tree Cakes dance in your head? If so, get ready for something extra special this holiday season! In addition to these iconic Christmas desserts, you can also enjoy them with a scoop of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream starting November 1st!

Little Debbie’s New Ice Cream Flavor Revealed

Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to stores starting November 1. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl. pic.twitter.com/SQPwZADItW — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) October 15, 2021

Now, who says you can’t have your cake (and ice cream) and eat it too? That’s not the case for Little Debbies, the dessert giant. Furthermore, they are churning their golden Christmas cakes into irresistible vanilla-flavored ice cream. Along with sizable decadent chunks of rich pound cake, the festive frozen treat will feature the signature red icing and green sprinkles.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the highly anticipated pints will be exclusively available at Walmart for $2.50 each. As with most holiday treats, the holiday must-haves are available for a limited time only, or while supplies last. Therefore, it’s highly likely that these unique snacks will fly off shelves in a flash. So, don’t miss out!

Twitter users were tipped off to Little Debbie’s November 1st debut of its festive frozen treat on October 15th. In addition to a mouthwatering picture of the pint-sized Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream, the tweet also read, “Yes. It’s Real.”

One Little Debbie’s snack fan responded with, “OUUU IM ABOUT TO GO CRAZY.” After seeing the announcement for the Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream, one fan suggested more flavors, “Okay…now drop the oatmeal creme pie, star crunch, cosmic brownie, and butter butter ice cream,” they exclaimed.

You should head to your nearest Walmart early if you are at all interested in sampling the new Little Debbie’s ice cream. Little Debbie fans were even willing to camp outside for this.