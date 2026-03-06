Lisa Rinna Spills The Rudest Celebrities She’s Had To Work With

Lisa Rinna reveals some of the rudest celebrities she says she had the displeasure of working with in her new memoir.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had thrown a slew of other celebrities into harsh light in her upcoming memoir, You Better Believe I’m Going To Talk About It. The book is releasing on March 12, but pre-orders are available.

PEOPLE shared snippets of her memoir, revealing that Lisa Rinna puts Dionne Warwick, Star Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Denise Richards, Andy Cohen, Robert Kelker-Kelly, and Anna Wintour on blast. She’s clearly out for blood with this one.

Rinna looked back to her Celebrity Apprentice days in 2011. There, she encountered Dionne Warwick, whom Rinna called a “nasty piece of work.”

“The first time I met her on a create-your-own pizza task, she barely looked at me but had the audacity to bark, ‘Go get me a Pepsi!'” she recalled. She regrets following Warwick’s order, especially as she believes Warwick “[conspired] with her coven to get [Rinna] canned.”

She also believes Star Jones threw her under the bus on episode 2, but thanks her for “being such a t–t, because her viciousness prepared me for my future as a Beverly Hills Housewife.”

Speaking of The Real Housewives, Rinna has a lot to say about her Beverly Hills buddies.

Lisa Rinna Slams RHOBH Cast Members

The outlet also shared other snippets, showing what Lisa Rinna thinks of some of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members.

Rinna called Garcelle Beauvais “fake from head to toe,” alongside being a “huge disappointment.” She also went after her former friends, Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards, labelling them “narcissists.”

Not even Andy Cohen can escape her tirade. She shared her disparaging thoughts on the Bravo exec after he used private texts between them in his own memoir.

Rinna also went after Robert Kelker-Kelly, naming her the “biggest bully in Hollywood.” Rinna also complained about how Anna Wintour kept snubbing her on several occasions. However, that has seemed to have stopped recently.