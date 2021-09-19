Lisa Rinna Criticized Over Throw Back Baby Bump Pic

Lisa Rinna is receiving mixed reviews over a bit of a surprise baby bump post on Instagram. The 58-year-old Bravo star, whose last pregnancy was 20 years ago and with her youngest daughter Amelia Hamlin, is fresh from sharing a bump throwback and turning the whole thing into a side-by-side as eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin wears the same dress her mother wore two decades ago.

Posting for her 2.9 million followers, Rinna showed her heavily pregnant belly in vintage Versace back in the day. Right next to her was a photo of her daughter in the same look, but fans aren’t all feeling it.

Lisa Rinna Causes A Stir With Baby Bump Snap

It wouldn’t be the first such one shared by the former actress. It showed the mom of two stunning in a sleeveless and partially glitter-adorned evening gown, one sending out cute baby blue vibes – and the fabrics were swathing a massive bump.

Over on the right, model Delilah Belle Hamlin was wearing her mother’s dress at an event. Taking to her caption, the Rinna Beauty founder told fans: “From my vintage collection. @versace then, Pregnant with @delilahbelle And now @delilahbelle in the dress.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star then confirmed the dates, writing: “1997 and now in 2021.”

Lots Of Likes, But Not From Everyone

The post, gaining over 100,000 likes, attracted a like from co-star Erika Jayne, but Lisa Rinna couldn’t escape the haters. She had one fan writing: “Child looks miserable.” Gaining way more likes was a damning comment, with the user telling Rinna:

“I’m sorry it could be the more vintage Expensive whatever you wanna call it but that’s the ugliest dress I ever see LOL.” Another follower, possibly envious of the star’s healthy bank balance, replied: “Enough with what you have!” Others, however, loved it – “Mom wore it best,” one fan gushed.

Fans had actually pegged Rinna and her eldest as twins back in 2019, when the star took to social media to gush over her daughter in a birthday post. “21 Today!!!! Happy Birthday My Angel @delilahbelle 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Born at 3:21pm at Cedar Sinai Hospital 💗,” Rinna wrote with a photo of Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Met Gala Trolling

Following her throwback moment, Lisa Rinna caused even more of a stir by posing digitally-edited and humorous photos of herself at this year’s Met Gala – Rinna did not attend the high-profile fashion event, but a little wave of the Photoshop wand quickly placed her on the red carpet. She even chose a snap of 35-year-old actress Megan Fox‘s Met appearance this year for a leggy photobomb.