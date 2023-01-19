Who Else Is Buried At Graceland? The Family Members Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest With

Although Graceland is known as the beloved mansion of Elvis Presley, it also serves as the burial ground for the singer’s family. With the recent passing of his daughter Lisa Marie, PEOPLE has confirmed that she will be the sixth family member buried there.

According to a statement from Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

The meditation site was turned into a burial area after Elvis’ death in 1977. The musician was originally buried alongside his late mother, Gladys, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis. But after grave robbers attempted to steal his 900-pound coffin, Elvis and his mother’s bodies were moved to Graceland.

Since then, other family members have been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Elvis Presley with his parents Vernon and Gladys in 1961. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Elvis Presley

The King of Rock and Roll passed away on August 16, 1977. Since Graceland opened up to the public in 1982 thanks to Elvis’ widow Priscilla Presley, fans have enjoyed being able to tour Elvis’ famous mansion and pay their respects to the musician in the Meditation Garden.

Gladys Presley

Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley, passed away on August 14, 1958 in Memphis. After she was moved to the Meditation Garden in 1977, a monument was also erected in the garden to her stillborn son, Jessie—Elvis’ twin brother.

Vernon Presley

Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, died in Memphis on June 26, 1979. Vernon is laid to rest between his son and wife.

Minnie Mae Presley

Minnie Mae Presley, Elvis’ paternal grandmother, died on May 8, 1980 in Memphis. She rests just to the left of Elvis.

Ben Keough

Back in 2020, Ben Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. He was later buried at Graceland, marking the first time a family member had been laid to rest there in 40 years.

Lisa Marie Presley

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023 due to cardiac arrest—and as it turns out, Elvis’ daughter knew for some time that Graceland would be her final resting place.

She even sang about it in “Light’s Out,” a song off her 2003 debut album. “Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis,” Lisa Marie sang. “Ooh, that’s where my family’s buried and gone (gone)/Oh yeah/Last time I was there I noticed a space left/Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah/In the damn back lawn.”

There has without a doubt been plenty of tragedy surrounding the King of Rock and Roll and his family, but Graceland serves as a great place for fans to pay their respects to all the fallen members of the musical empire.