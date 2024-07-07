‘Lioness’ Star Mike Heslin Dies Unexpectedly at 30

Mike Heslin, best remembered for his appearances on the TV series Lioness, has died. He was just 30 years old.

Heslin’s husband confirmed the news of his passing on Instagram, writing that the cause was a “sudden cardiac event.” He had been in the hospital for a week before his passing.

‘Lioness’ Star Mike Heslin Dies at 30

“On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. After a week-long battle in the hospital,” Heslin’s husband stated.

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened. Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with. And he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice.”

“He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth. And he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.”

“Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids. You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more,” the statement continued.

“Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you “forever and for always.”