Lionel Richie Performs Grief Exorcism On Kelly Clarkson After Ex’s Death

Lionel Richie performed a grief exorcism on Kelly Clarkson after they shared an intimate moment discussing loss.

During the October 2 episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, guest Lionel Richie gave some words of wisdom about grief before performing an exorcism on the host.

Kelly Clarkson recently lost her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. He died on 7 August 2025 after a year-long battle with cancer. The couple were married from 2013 to 2022 and had two children together.

His passing hit Kelly Clarkson hard, and she opened up about her healing journey with Lionel Richie. The singer has had his fair share of grief and offered some really wise words.

Lionel Richie subscribes to the old saying, “Grief is the great teacher of what matters most.” It’s a saying that also features in his book, and it’s something Kelly Clarkson wanted him to elaborate on. And that he did.

Richie emphasized the emotional impact of grief. “It’s a real moment where you can’t phone it in.”

“We rehearse things; you can’t rehearse grief,” he continued. “You can’t rehearse the loss of your mother, or your father, or your friend. You can’t rehearse that.”

He then got to the crux of his point. “What I found is that when I get involved with the word uncontrollable grief, I let go,” he said. “Believe it or not, I look forward to finding out who I am going to be really, ’cause that’s the real me.”

“If it hurts so badly, that means you love so deeply.”

That last statement hit Kelly Clarkson right in the feels. As she sank into her chair, taken aback by his words, he got to his feet.

“But I can save you, don’t worry about it,” he said as he struck a pose and put his hand on Clarkson’s head. Giving in to the bit, the host raised her arms and called out in Holy praise before laughing.

“I feel good,” she said to the camera as the pair laughed away.