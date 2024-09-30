Lion Mauls Zookeeper to Death During Feeding After ‘Safety Protection Gate’ Left Open

A zookeeper has died after a lion mauled them to death during a feeding at a wildlife park in Nigeria over the weekend.

According to the BBC, the zookeeper killed by the lion was identified as Babaji Daule. He had failed to secure the safety locks on the animal’s enclosure during feed time at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Wildlife Park in Abeokuta.

“The zookeeper, apparently, feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety protection gate open and proceeded to feed the animal. He was mauled by the animal and died on the spot,” OOPL shared in a statement. “To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by personnel of the park.”

OOPL stated, “It is important to state that this activity fell completely outside the standard feeding routine of the park.”

Local law enforcement spokesperson Omolola Odutola also confirmed the news. Odutola stated the victim sustained fatal injuries to his neck.

“On September 28, 2024, at about 7:40 hrs [p.m. local time] the Chief Security Officer of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library informed the divisional police officer that a 35-year-old man named Babaji Daule from Bauchi State, who is a trained handler of a male lion at the Zoological Garden in OOPL Abeokuta, tragically lost his life,” a law enforcement statement reads, per Premium Times.

Daule’s body was removed from the area and taken to the mortuary at Ijaye General Hospital. To get the lion to release its grip on the body, a handler had to shoot the animal.

The Attack Occurred Less Than a Year After Another Zookeeper Was Killed By A Lion at the Obafemi Awolowo University

The recent attack at the OOPL occurred less than a year after a zookeeper was attacked and killed by a lion at the Obafemi Awolowo University, which is also located in southwestern Nigeria.

BBC reported in Feb. that Olabode Olawuyi, a zookeeper at Obafemi Awolowo University, was attacked. He also was feeding the lions. His colleagues were unable to rescue him after one of the lions fatally injured him. The lion was quickly put down.

Olawuyi, who was a veterinary technologist, had been "taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago" according to the university's spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju. "But, tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them."

Abba Gandu, who has been feeding lions for more than 50 years at a zoo in Kano in northern Nigeria, stated the incident was unfortunate. Gandu stated more safety measures are needed. “This incident wouldn’t in any way affect me personally,” Gandu said. “As feeding lions is what I want to do until I die.”

Gandu then added his worst experience was when a baboon. He had been trying to feed the creature when it attempted to bite off his finger.