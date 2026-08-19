Lindsie Chrisley’s Ex-Boyfriend Indicted on Troubling Charges

David Landsman, Lindsie Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend, has been indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The charges stem from an April 2026 incident involving Chrisley.

Videos by Suggest

People obtained the court records, which showed that a Cherokee County grand jury handed over an indictment that includes two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and battery on August 10.

Landsman is accused of “applying pressure to the throat and neck” of Chrisley, as well as “forcibly throwing her and slamming her to the ground,” causing a laceration on her head on April 10.

According to the indictment, Chrisley suffered from “substantial physical harm,” including bruises and lacerations that caused her head to bleed.

According to People, Landsman was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault/strangulation in April. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail, per an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet at the time.

Photo: Cherokee Sheriff’s Office

The affidavit alleged Landsman put his right hand around a person’s neck and “applied pressure.” He also told the person they were “not going anywhere.” The aggravated assault charge came from “assaulting with an object, device, or instrument which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in strangulation.”

He also allegedly pushed someone out of a house, “causing [the person] to fall back and hit [their] head on the concrete.” The affidavit also alleged the victim had blood coming from their head “due to a laceration caused by the fall.”

A rep for Chrisley shared a statement with People, saying she “did not contact law enforcement regarding this matter and is focused on herself and her family during this incredibly difficult and deeply personal time.”

“Out of respect for the ongoing legal process, she will not be commenting further on the circumstances at this time,” the statement continued. “We respectfully ask that her privacy be honored and that she and her family be given the space and compassion to navigate this privately.”

David Landsman “categorically denies the allegations brought against him and maintains his innocence in full,” his lawyers told the outlet.

His lead counsel, Kim Keheley Frye, shared a statement on August 12 saying “We are deeply concerned by the scope and severity of these charges based on what we know about the facts already, which we believe reflect significant overreach by the state. David Landsman has cooperated fully and looks forward to the opportunity to tell his side of the story through the proper legal process.”